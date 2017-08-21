Move over, Dylan Sprouse. It's Luke Hemmings' turn to be DRAGGED online by an ex.

The 5 Seconds Of Summer hottie has been put on blast by his ex-girlfriend and, honestly, we're living for it. We're not sure why, but recently, social media influencer Arzaylea started exposing Luke's alleged extracurricular activities in the comments section of his Instagram page.

Not only did the millennial accuse the 5SOS frontman of cheating on her, but it appears she also alleged that Luke was associated with cocaine use, escorts, homophobia, and racism. Whoa.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the drama for yourself (below). We promise, it's juicy AF...

