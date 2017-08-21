Aaron Carter Breaks Down In New Interview About His Bisexuality & Recent Split, Admits He Felt 'Used A Little'

Damn.

Aaron Carter is still struggling with his split from Madison Parker, even after saying he's still getting his "dick sucked" following the breakup and his announcement about his sexuality.

In an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie O Show which aired on Monday, the 29-year-old confessed he actually never meant for his bisexuality reveal to be a big thing.

He shared:

"There's been a lot of talk about my sexuality and I never intended my comments to come across as some big announcement. But for me personally now it is time for me to regain some privacy in my personal life and just focus on some music."

And as for his fresh split?

"We actually parted ways because I started falling out of love and I didn't feel like I was getting any respect. I tried to be a provider and get us into [a good] place… She didn't like me coming out and saying I was a bi-curious man."

The star maintained his reveal was no big surprise to his ex:

"She knew, she had been in relationships with girls herself, and told me that, I can't get in trouble for that, it's the truth. It definitely, definitely ran its course, I just couldn't get past the hypocrisy and the contradictions. I felt, maybe used a little."

It sounds like his issues with their relationship ran further than that though, as he broke down discussing it with the Australian radio show hosts:

"She initially hit me up on Instagram, she was a photographer. I told her she was pretty, and I took her out to dinner, she wanted to spend the night. I swear on my father's life, I wanted to be a gentleman, I had a problem with that [sleeping together so soon]. I said, I want to wait, I want to take my time… I spent over $100,000 flying her around to be with me, companies pay for my flights, but they don't pay her flights, so I had to pay for her out of my own pocket. I told her I was going to make this announcement, and she kind of freaked out… I feel like I am at a therapy session."

For now, Aaron is "throwing" himself "into making music," though that didn't keep him from talking about his strained relationship with his big bro Nick Carter:

"Nick and I have always had a troublesome relationship, Nick tried to buy ‘Fool's Gold' from me two Januarys ago, and I said no, I'm keeping it for myself, and it hit the top 50 Spotify viral charts… That kind of summaries my relationship with my brother."

AND the Sooner or Later performer had some words about his alleged DUI in July:

"When I got this alleged DUI, which is alleged okay, because I still have my license and I'm still driving, there's a reason for that, legally I can't speak of that, but theres a reason for that… but that will be resolved too, and you'll see that, I'll make sure of it."

This clearly isn't the last we've heard from this Carter!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

Tags: aaron carter, breakups, family, instagram, kiis fm, kyle and jackie o show, madison parker, nick carter, split