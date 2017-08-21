Aly & AJ Prove Their Disney Days Are Over In Playboy!

Was anyone else jamming to Aly & AJ's new single Take Me all weekend??

As we reported, the Disney sisters released their first music as Aly & AJ (they tried their hand at being 78violet for a bit) in 10 years on Friday — and hot off the heels of the exciting re-brand, the singers posed for Playboy and opened up about their hiatus and how much they've grown over the years!

Related: Taylor Swift Returns To Social Media With A Very Cryptic Clip

When asked about how much they've changed since their days in the Hollywood Records-Disney ecosystem, AJ responded:

"How can you not after 10 years? Aly's gotten married. We no longer live together. We've made film. We produced it, we starred in it, we raised the money for it … We just lost the love a little bit, you know, we had experienced so much as kids and I kind of feel like we learned a lot about the industry that put a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth, whether it was a couple of people we worked with or whether it was just trying to find the right inspiration or what have you. I just feel like we're back on track with who we are as musicians and I think we had found that as actors and as performers before we had found it as musicians again. So, this is the time that felt right and here we are. I just think we've learned a ton in regards to relationships and just how we view the world and how we look at politics and religion and so many things that we wouldn't have talked about 10 years ago."

Her 28-year-old sis added:

"I think that the largest change is just been, hopefully at this point, right, left, and wisdom really. And that now we have come to a place where we have more knowledge and in so many different things, not just in the music world, but in our own personal lives."

When it comes to their strong Christian values and how that plays into their political beliefs, Aly explained:

"I think that our relationship to our religion hasn't changed as in our beliefs. I think that, for us if anything, our minds have been opened by the people that have tried forward this generation in loving people for who they are. Within religion there's a lot of prejudice and I think AJ and I, thankfully, never ended up growing up around something like that, but we definitely saw friends that did, just because of the church that we went to and we always wanted to make sure that we weren't those types of people, that we could love people unconditionally and not judge them. I think that's the hardest thing about religion, is that people use religion as a way to judge other people, but I think that that kind of defeats the whole purpose, unfortunately, of loving your neighbor as you would yourself. So, I don't think our beliefs have necessarily changed, I just think that our love for people has grown and it's funny. We definitely are liberals. There's no question about that."

We sure did miss them!

Ch-ch-check out the Michalka sisters full feature HERE! And more pics in the gallery (above)!!

[Image via Playboy.]

Tags: aj michalka, aly and aj, aly michalka, disney, music minute, playboy