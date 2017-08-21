Get Ready For American Horror Story: Cult With The Scary AF, Politically-Charged Opening Credits!

Come through, Ryan Murphy!

On Friday, the screenwriter promised to release the title sequence for American Horror Story: Cult — and by Monday, he delivered!

And although we're not entirely sure what the season will bring, the opening credits are creepily politically-charged!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV

— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

You can catch AHS: Cult on September 5 at 10 p.m. on FX!

[Image via Twitter.]

