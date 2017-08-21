Home Videos Photos Shop
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Kill It On The Dance Floor Together & There’s Video Proof! WATCH!

8/21/2017

Blue Ivy Carter is the life of the party!

Beyoncé is clearly rubbing off on her daughter!!

Celebrating the wedding of her creative director Todd Tourso and his love Christina Tang in Colorado on Saturday, the momma-of-three hit the dance floor to show off Blue Ivy Carter's new moves!

The five-year-old was seen holding Bey's hands while shimmying together! It's too cute, y'all.

BIC also took a break from big sis duty to dance around with her fierce momma's backup dancers and friends! Ch-ch-check out all the video proof (below):

Goals: be the Blue Ivy of the next wedding you attend!

[Image via Instagram.]

