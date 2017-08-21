You Don't Have To Be Cool To Rule Our World — But You Do Have To Be Beyoncé!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/21/2017 5:39 PM ET | Filed under: BeyoncePrinceBodyInstagramSir CarterRumi Carter

Beyonce

Kiss, kiss, bish.

Whoever is directing Beyoncé's Instagram deserves some serious recognition.

On Monday, the 35-year-old showed off her bangin' bod just two months since giving birth to Rumi and Sir Carter — and it was our third favorite thing to happen today other than Donald Trump directly staring into the solar eclipse and Taylor Swift's return to Instagram!

Set to Prince's Kiss, the Halo songstress posed for the camera in a flattering off-the-shoulder mini dress and black pumps! So fierce!

Watch the fun video (below)!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Bodyyy!!

