Try Vagina Jewelry For A Whole New ~You~

Even though summer is almost ending, it's never too late to spruce up your nether regions!

BoDivas — a Tokyo-based accessory company — is selling a product called the "BeachTail" that can be described as a "sexy charm for your bikini crotch"!

The genital jewelry — which is basically a stainless steel chain with two dangled jewels — can be used "on the beach" or "in the room."

The jewels come in different colors — ch-ch-check out the batch pics (above)! — so you could totally match it to your outfit!

Not sold on vaginal charms?? The company also sells the "Nipple Noose" and the "Clit Clip"! As seen on their Instagram:

This isn't the first product aimed at bedazzling your bush! As we reported, a company called Pretty Woman Inc. tried to sell vaginal glitter!

Happy shopping, y'all!

