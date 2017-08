If you're a music fanatic like us, you didn't just have solar eclipse glasses today — you had a solar eclipse mixtape too!

And the #1 perfect, must-have track? Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse Of The Heart!

Well, Royal Caribbean had the same idea; they hired the singer herself to come on a luxury cruise — along with accompaniment by Joe Jonas and DNCE — to perform the 1983 classic just as the ship was passing under the shadow!

See high definition highlights from RC (above) and the entire performance captured by fans (below)!

And see Bonnie talk about the performance on TODAY:

