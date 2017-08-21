Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Cutting Back On Alcohol: 'I Was, Point Blank, Drinking Too Much'

Chrissy Teigen is super candid in general, but we've never heard her get so honest about alcohol before!

Speaking to Cosmo at the Chase Sapphire Sundays: Brunch with Chrissy Teigen event over the weekend, she described herself as a person who "can't have just one drink."

Sticking to Red Bull instead of cocktails or rosé, the supermodel explained alcohol abuse actually runs in her family. And she also recently realized it was time to make a change in her drinking habits:

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much."

Being in the industry doesn't help either:

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody… Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."

Which is why she decided to sign up for a wellness retreat in Bali!

Chrissy continued, that on top of her meds for postpartum depression and anxiety, "alcohol is like the least thing that helps":

"Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"

She spent the entire retreat alcohol-free:

"[It was] really, really wonderful. I would wake up feeling amazing. My skin felt amazing. I was just so happy."

And she's even considering a sober lifestyle:

"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."

Especially since the 31-year-old revealed in the same interview that she and John Legend are ready for baby number two!!

"We're going to try to have a child. This is for us to try to get in the zone of 'let's travel, let's be away together, let's see our closest friends,' and then we're going to have to do something super hard, which is the IVF process, all over again."

Amazing! It sounds like Chrissy has everything all figured out!

We're wishing her all the strength she needs to get through the IVF process again!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

