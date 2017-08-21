Home Videos Photos Shop
In Honor Of Dirty Dancing's 30th Anniversary, Here Are A Bunch Of Celebs Attempting The Flick's Iconic Lift!

8/21/2017

dirty dancing lift gif

We can't believe it's been 30 years since Dirty Dancing hit theaters.

Unsurprisingly, the '80s romance drama has left a lasting impression on fans — which include some pretty prominent stars. We mean, it feels like everyone under the sun has tried to pull off Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's iconic lift from the film's final dance number.

C'mon, you know you've tried it! In order to prove that we're in good company, be sure to ch-ch-check out the FULL list of celebs who've attempted the famous Dirty Dancing lift (below)!

Enjoy…

