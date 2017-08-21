This is not a drill, Swifties!

According to US Weekly sources, Taylor Swift IS dropping a new single this Friday (August 25) and will release an accompanying music video later this week.

An insider revealed:

"The song is poppy."

A second source says the Shake It Off musician will release her sixth album in the near future, explaining:

