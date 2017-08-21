Home Videos Photos Shop
Both Donald & Melania Trump Looked At The Total Solar Eclipse Without Glasses…

8/21/2017 4:02 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TruePolitikDonald TrumpSunglassesScience!EducationalMelania Trump

no title

Their eyes! THEIR EYES!!

On Monday, North America freaked out when it got the chance to watch a total solar eclipse — where the Moon fully blocks the Sun while passing between the Sun and Earth — and the entire thing was pretty amazing.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump had to see what the fuss was all about, and watched the spectacle from the White House!

While they all had protective solar glasses, both Donnie and his wife took a peek with their bare eyes!

OUCH!

See pics and video (below)!

