Emilia Clarke Has No Problem Calling Out Peers Who Hate On Her Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes!

Emilia Clarke is empowering both on and off screen.

The Game of Thrones actress let her feminist side shine in ELLE Australia's September issue as she called out her female peers for hating on other women who've done nude and/or sex scenes. Hey, don't mess with the Mother of Dragons!

Related: HBO Hackers Leak MORE Game Of Thrones Scripts

During an interview with the mag, the It-girl opened up about her seXXXy scenes from the HBO hit. And it sounds like the filming experience was a liberating one, as Miz Clarke dished:

"Take off your clothes. It's brilliant. I actually went up to [Benioff and Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes."

Understandably, the judgement she's received for taking her clothes off has left the 30-year-old disappointed in many of her peers. Thankfully, Clarke isn't afraid to voice her disdain for the situation as she continued:

"That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting."

We mean, Emilia isn't wrong. Nonetheless, the Me Before You star is done defending her decision to strip down as, just last month, the British-born performer told the Huffington Post:

"There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself."

You tell 'em, girl.

At the end of the day, Emilia clearly isn't sweating any hate she's received as she's on the most popular TV show in the world. So… there!

[Image via Elle Magazine.]

Tags: boobs, buttz, elle, emilia clarke, fashion smashion, game of thrones, girl power, sex, tv news