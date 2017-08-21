Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Trump Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Fashion Smashion, Elle, Sex, Game Of Thrones, Boobs, Buttz, Emilia Clarke, Girl Power >> Emilia Clarke Has No Problem Calling Out Peers Who Hate On Her Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes!

Emilia Clarke Has No Problem Calling Out Peers Who Hate On Her Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes!

8/21/2017 12:58 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFashion SmashionElleSexGame Of ThronesBoobsButtzEmilia ClarkeGirl Power

emilia clarke elle australia cover

Emilia Clarke is empowering both on and off screen.

The Game of Thrones actress let her feminist side shine in ELLE Australia's September issue as she called out her female peers for hating on other women who've done nude and/or sex scenes. Hey, don't mess with the Mother of Dragons!

Related: HBO Hackers Leak MORE Game Of Thrones Scripts

During an interview with the mag, the It-girl opened up about her seXXXy scenes from the HBO hit. And it sounds like the filming experience was a liberating one, as Miz Clarke dished:

"Take off your clothes. It's brilliant. I actually went up to [Benioff and Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes."

Understandably, the judgement she's received for taking her clothes off has left the 30-year-old disappointed in many of her peers. Thankfully, Clarke isn't afraid to voice her disdain for the situation as she continued:

"That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting."

We mean, Emilia isn't wrong. Nonetheless, the Me Before You star is done defending her decision to strip down as, just last month, the British-born performer told the Huffington Post:

"There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself."

You tell 'em, girl.

At the end of the day, Emilia clearly isn't sweating any hate she's received as she's on the most popular TV show in the world. So… there!

[Image via Elle Magazine.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Teen Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
The University Of Texas Removes Confederate Monuments!
See All Comments