JAY-Z Gets SUPER Candid About His Met Gala Brawl With 'Sister' Solange: 'We've Had One Disagreement Ever'

JAY-Z only has love for sister-in-law Solange.

As you surely know, the two artists made headlines back in 2014 when they were caught getting into a physical altercation in an elevator at the Met Gala. And while the fight between the two stars was certainly intense, the 99 Problems rapper insists the spat isn't a reflection of his relationship with Beyoncé's little sis.

During a candid interview with the Rap Radar podcast, the media mogul explained:

"We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain't nothing… We've had one disagreement ever."

In fact, Jay is fiercely loyal to Solange as he added:

"Before and after, we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister."

Now that's what we like to hear. The father-of-three made sure to defend his wife and his sister-in-law when the podcasters joked that the elevator incident launched three incredible albums — 4:44, Lemonade, and A Seat At The Table.

The 47-year-old continued:

"I think we went into that elevator great artists. That don't surprise me… I've always loved Solange's music. I think she was slept on before this album. I thought the album before this one was amazing too. Incredible artist… Bey made an incredible album before, a hundred of 'em. She literally has 100 hits. It isn't like she didn't have hits before this last album. It sounds good. It's a good thing to say."

Awww. Nonetheless, as we previously reported, this wasn't the only highly publicized feud the podcasters addressed as the rap icon also opened up about his recent beef with longtime collaborator Kanye West.

At the end of the day, we're just loving this candid version of Jay. We hope this means more tell-all interviews are heading our way! LOLz.

