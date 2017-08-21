Jerry Lewis' Cause Of Death Revealed

He will be missed.

As we reported, on Sunday, Jerry Lewis passed away at his Las Vegas home, surrounded by family. He was 91.

According to TMZ, the legendary comedian, actor, and philanthropist died from heart failure. The Clark County Nevada Coroner said The Errand Boy star suffered from ischemic cardiomyopathy, where his heart was unable to pump blood to other parts of his body.

Insiders say there will be no autopsy because Lewis was under doctor's care.

R.I.P. Jerry.

[Image via C.Smith/WENN.]

