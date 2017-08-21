Home Videos Photos Shop
John Stamos Shows Off His Naked Butt To Celebrate Turning 54!

8/21/2017

It's a full moon!

Forget the total solar eclipse, John Stamos is showing off his full moon!!

The actor celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday with a totally naked snap on Instagram (above), which was completely gratuitous but so welcome!

Plus, the ageless star captioned his booty-ful pic, writing:

"#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!"

Can it be his birthday every day??

What a beautiful celebration!

