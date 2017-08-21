John Stamos Shows Off His Naked Butt To Celebrate Turning 54!

Forget the total solar eclipse, John Stamos is showing off his full moon!!

The actor celebrated his 54th birthday on Saturday with a totally naked snap on Instagram (above), which was completely gratuitous but so welcome!

Plus, the ageless star captioned his booty-ful pic, writing:

"#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!"

Can it be his birthday every day??

What a beautiful celebration!

[Image via Instagram.]

