Joss Whedon Called Out By His Ex-Wife For Having Multiple Affairs & Being A Fake Feminist — 'He's Not Who He Pretends To Be'

Joss Whedon's ex-wife is not holding anything back!

Kai Cole, who was with the Avengers screenwriter for 20 years total, is calling out her longtime partner for claiming to be a feminist even though he cheated on her throughout the duration of their 16-year marriage.

In an essay published in The Wrap, Cole detailed Whedon's "hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth."

At the beginning of their relationship, Cole says she was the one who encouraged Whedon to adapt Buffy the Vampire Slayer into a TV show — which is when the first affair happened:

"There were times in our relationship that I was uncomfortable with the attention Joss paid other women. He always had a lot of female friends, but he told me it was because his mother raised him as a feminist, so he just liked women better. He said he admired and respected females, he didn't lust after them. I believed him and trusted him. On the set of Buffy, Joss decided to have his first secret affair."

It wasn't until the end of their marriage that Whedon finally told Cole about his infidelity. She recalled:

"Fifteen years later, when he was done with our marriage and finally ready to tell the truth, he wrote me, 'When I was running Buffy, I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. It felt like I had a disease, like something from a Greek myth. Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet and I can't touch it.' But he did touch it. He said he understood, 'I would have to lie — or conceal some part of the truth — for the rest of my life,' but he did it anyway, hoping that first affair, 'would be ENOUGH, that THEN we could move on and outlast it.'"

But instead, Cole says Whedon "hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me."

Not only did Whedon lie to Cole, he was lying to the world — she went on:

"He never conceded the hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth. He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted. I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women's rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist."

She concluded:

"Until recently, Joss was still letting the illusion of our marriage stay intact. Now that it is finally public, I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches. But no matter what happens, or how people interpret this statement, I no longer have to carry the burden of Joss' long-term deceit and confessions. I am free."

Wow!

Joss' camp responded to his ex's claims to The Wrap with the statement:

"While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife."

Interesting.

Thoughts on this??? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

