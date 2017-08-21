Justin Bieber & Floyd Mayweather Jr. Are No Longer Homies!!

Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have had a serious falling out.

Despite once being close friends, it seems the Sorry singer and the celebrated boxer are no longer pals. Soooooo, what the heck happened??

According to TMZ, the Biebs' spiritual advisers at the Hillsong Church have suggested the pop star reexamine his friend group and to distance himself from anyone who may be a bad influence. Well, unsurprisingly, Mr. Mayweather has fallen under this category as the A-lister has "reset boundaries" with Floyd.

It's said that the church in no way singled out the 40-year-old, rather it was Justin who decided to take some space from the American athlete. While the hitmaker didn't want his bromance with Floyd to have an official end, his unfollowing of Mayweather on Instagram made that the inevitable resolution.

Apparently, when Bieber clicked the unfollow button on IG, Floyd went "insane" and "nuclear." It's believed the undefeated champ lashed out at the Canadian-born artist as he allegedly called him a "traitor." The superstar fighter felt particularly betrayed as he stood by Justin during the youngster's highly publicized meltdown.

As of writing this post, Floyd is still incredibly mad at Selena Gomez's ex. All of this drama explains why Justin recently hypothesized that Floyd would lose in his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor. Oof.

It's unlikely that Justin will show up to the match. Drama, drama, dramaaaaa.

