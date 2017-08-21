Katy Perry Reveals Her Biggest Fear About Hosting & Whether Or Not A Taylor Swift Reunion Is Possible At The MTV VMAs!

Life is busy AF right now for Katy Perry!

Not only is she gearing up for American Idol and her Witness world tour, the 32-year-old is also set to host the MTV VMAs this Sunday! No big deal!

While calling in to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday from Pennsylvania, the Swish Swish singer revealed her biggest fear about hosting, the truth behind the rumored VMAs duet with Taylor Swift, and whether or not she's back with Orlando Bloom.

Related: Pink Has To Pick Between Taylor & Katy!

On Tay Tay, Katy admitted:

"Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the BBQ. I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it."

Hmm… so you're saying there's a chance!

And when asked about her rekindled relationship with Orly, the Roar songstress explained:

"Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you … When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."

Did she just say the L word? Interesting!

Listen for why she's most afraid of Nicki Minaj during MTV's big night (below)!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: american idol, celebrity feuds, katy perry, love line, mtv, nicki minaj, orlando bloom, taylor swift, tv news, vmas