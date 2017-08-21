Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei SLAMS Current Wife Eniko Parrish Over Cheating Rumors: 'Numbers Don't Lie'

Did Kevin Hart cheat on his ex-wife or not??

Earlier this month, the comedian's current wife Eniko Parrish posted a couple of wedding photos on Instagram (see HERE) where she celebrates their "8 years together."

The only problem? The Ride Along actor and ex Torrei Hart got divorced six years ago, which one Insta user pointed out.

Related: Kevin Hart's Home Was Robbed Of $500K In Personal Items!

Eniko responded to the shady comment by writing (and then deleting):

"Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture.. They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret."

In another deleted comment, Miz Parrish said the infidelity "rumors were spread" by Torrei "years ago [because] she wanted to play the ‘victim' and not own up to her wrong doing,"' adding:

"I never wrecked any home."

When Torrei caught word, she wrote (and then deleted) a fierce response to Eniko saying:

"Eniko sweetheart normally I don't feed in to this, but when you addressed me directly, you forced my hand to respond… We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth."

On Monday, Miz Hart spoke to TMZ where she doubled down on her point by remarking:

"Numbers don't lie. Dates don't lie at the end of the day."

Even with all the drama, Torrei says she is truly happy for her ex-husband, his new wife, and their upcoming bundle of joy.

"I told them before I'm happy for them… They're about to have a baby. My kids are very happy that they have siblings on the way. I'm honestly happy for them, so I don't understand where all this is coming from… Let's be family for real, because at the end of the day we're stuck with each other. So let's just make it happy."

Geesh! So much drama!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: baby momma drama, celebrity feuds, dysfunctional families, eniko parrish, family, instagram, kevin hart, love line, torrei hart