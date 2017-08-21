Kim Kardashian's Tweet About The 'Eclipse' Has Everyone SO Relating To North West!

North West is all of us this Monday morning!

Kim Kardashian West tried to hop in the #SolarEclipse2017 conversation by posting a cute photo snuggling with her kids North and Saint West — and people can't stop talking about little North's adorable "not today, mom" face!

The KUWTK star shared:

Total eclipse of the heart pic.twitter.com/Ng8TuPk7wH

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2017

She literally can't even! V relatable content!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions (below)!

When you couldnt find any eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/HJQsSPM4RA

— 🥀🔥 (@AIencia) August 21, 2017

"why does my mom say the things she says" pic.twitter.com/nzElAC4rOF

— 13🏁 (@JAMIE2LIVEE) August 21, 2017

when bae doesnt text back pic.twitter.com/oJhu6xcN4u

— serenity (@itzserenax) August 21, 2017

When you remember that a GoT made our nightmares come true and produced an ice dragon last night pic.twitter.com/Jxc8EGvKAp

— Celeste🦋 (@cxlxstina) August 21, 2017

LOLz!

