Kim Kardashian's Tweet About The 'Eclipse' Has Everyone SO Relating To North West!

8/21/2017 1:42 PM ET | Filed under: Kim KardashianCeleb KidzNorth WestViral: KidsViral: NewsKUWTKSaint West

Kim Kardashian

North West is all of us this Monday morning!

Kim Kardashian West tried to hop in the #SolarEclipse2017 conversation by posting a cute photo snuggling with her kids North and Saint West — and people can't stop talking about little North's adorable "not today, mom" face!

The KUWTK star shared:

She literally can't even! V relatable content!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions (below)!

LOLz!

[Image via Twitter.]

