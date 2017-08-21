Kylie Jenner FINALLY Explains Why She Broke Up With Tyga!

Kylie Jenner's reality TV show may be flopping, but at least she's spilling some tea!

On Sunday night's episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old opened up about relationships, particularly hers with Tyga! Finally!

In case you haven't been keeping up, it was never really clear why the two on-again, off-again flames even split… until now!

Video: The KarJenners Go "Fishing For Answers"

According to Kylie, there was nothing wrong with the rapper when she broke up with him:

"There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond. There was no crazy fight, we just decided… Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

How inneresting!

Yet, in the same episode, she sounds super happy with her new boo Travis Scott after coyly mentioning all the flowers he sent:

"I hope the person I'm dating's obsessed with me."

Sorry, T! Sounds like your time is up.

Watch the full recap (below), and get a glimpse of some potential Caitlyn Jenner drama!

