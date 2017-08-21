Home Videos Photos Shop
Mystikal Turns Himself In To Police To Face Rape Charges!

8/21/2017

Rapper Mystikal has been arrested and charged with rape!

After being sought by police for days, KSLA News reports the Shake Ya Ass rapper turned turned himself into Caddo Correctional Center.

He is one of three people wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a casino on October 22. One, Averweone Holman, is also in custody; the police are still searching for the other, a 42-year-old woman named Tenichia Wafford.

The charge is as serious as it gets — first-degree rape — and as such the bond for the rapper has been set at $2 million.

According to TMZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, is denying the accusation and plans to plead not guilty.

