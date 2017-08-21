Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Flaunt Their ASSets With Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It — Watch Rake It Up HERE!

That's a lot of ass in one music video — but we're not complaining.

Blac Chyna is maintaining her video vixen status as she's partnered up with Nicki Minaj for an appearance in the Rake It Up visual. Not long after starring in Belly's P.O.P. (Power of Pussy) vid, Dream Kardashian's momma filmed for Miz Minaj's collaboration with Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Thankfully, the new project has officially dropped and it is hot, hot, HOTTT. We're sure Rob Kardashian is kicking himself right about now.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new video for yourself (below)!

