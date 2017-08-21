Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Trump Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Nicki Minaj, Rob Kardashian, Boobs, Buttz, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian >> Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Flaunt Their ASSets With Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It — Watch Rake It Up HERE!

Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Flaunt Their ASSets With Yo Gotti & Mike WiLL Made-It — Watch Rake It Up HERE!

8/21/2017 4:35 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteNicki MinajRob KardashianBoobsButtzBlac ChynaDream Kardashian

nicki minaj rake it up

That's a lot of ass in one music video — but we're not complaining.

Blac Chyna is maintaining her video vixen status as she's partnered up with Nicki Minaj for an appearance in the Rake It Up visual. Not long after starring in Belly's P.O.P. (Power of Pussy) vid, Dream Kardashian's momma filmed for Miz Minaj's collaboration with Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Related: Chyna Tried To Steal Rob's Range Rover During Custody Negotiations

Thankfully, the new project has officially dropped and it is hot, hot, HOTTT. We're sure Rob Kardashian is kicking himself right about now.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new video for yourself (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Cutting Back On Alcohol: 'I Was, Point Blank, Drinking Too Much'
Next story »
Aly & AJ Prove Their Disney Days Are Over In Playboy!
See All Comments