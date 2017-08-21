Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Searching For Answers

8/21/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

We love us some big pop. But we also love us intimate pop.

Noah Kahan is giving us a beautiful folk moment with his latest song, Hold It Down, which reminds us of a great Damien Rice song.

His voice is special! And so is this song!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Noah Kahan!

