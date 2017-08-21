Sounds Like The Secret Service Can No Longer Afford To Pay Agents To Protect Donald Trump & His Family

The well's run dry.

According to reports, the Secret Service can no longer keep up financially with Donald Trump and his family's traveling (vacation) schedule.

USA Today reports the agency is reaching a roadblock with being able to pay hundreds of agents due to an unprecedented number of protectees and frequent travel.

Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles told the outlet:

"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law. I can't change that. I have no flexibility.”

Alles went on to reveal that more than 1,000 agents (about a third of the total force) have already reached federal caps for salary and overtime allowances that are supposed to cover the entire year. As a result, they're trying to raise the cap from $160,000 per year to $187,000 in order to make it through Trump's first term.

Alles explained:

"We have them working all night long; we're sending them on the road all of the time. There are no quick fixes, but over the long term, I've got to give them a better balance [of work and private life] here."

Considering each presidential trip to Mar-a-Lago (which happens nearly every weekend) costs about $3 million, we can imagine this is adding up fast! That's some pricey golfing — especially when you run the joint!

