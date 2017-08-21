Home Videos Photos Shop
The Weeknd Proves He's A Multi-Tasking BF As He Cuddles Selena Gomez While STILL Playing Video Games!

8/21/2017 10:01 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteLove LineYoung HollywoodSelena GomezPhotos!AwwwwwInstagramThe Weeknd

selena gomez the weeknd cuddle up a storm

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just can't get enough of each other.

The lovebirds put on quite the loving display on Sunday as the Starboy singer shared a pic on Instagram of his main squeeze cuddling up to him as he played video games. Looks like Selly G REALLY can't keep her hands to herself.

Also, we need to give a shout out to The Weeknd's multi-tasking skills. LOLz!

We're just happy to see that these two are still going strong!! *Snaps*

[Image via Instagram.]

