We'd Totally Watch This Stranger Things '80s Horror Movie Mashup!

Stranger Things can't get here soon enough!

But to hold you over until the October 27 premiere, super fan Josh Nitsche combined clips from the Netflix season two trailer with some of the best horror movies of all time!

Watch the kids go head-to-head with vintage villains like Hellraiser's Pinhead, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, Halloween's Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and a few other fun surprises in the Slasher Things parody video (above)!!

Tags: netflix, stranger things, tv news