ALERT: New Details Have Dropped About Taylor Swift's New Music, The VMAs, & More!!

This is not a drill, Swifties!

According to US Weekly sources, Taylor Swift IS dropping a new single this Friday (August 25) and will release an accompanying music video later this week.

An insider revealed:

"The song is poppy."

A second source says the Shake It Off musician will release her sixth album in the near future, explaining:

"She's being very secretive about it, but it's going to be a really good one."

Also of note, it's said Joe Alwyn's girlfriend will attend the 2017 VMAs — hosted by frenemy Katy Perry! Mmhmmm…

As we reported, after deleting all the content from her social media pages, the 27-year-old confused fans on Monday when she posted a cryptic video where an unidentifiable animal slithers its tail.

While many believe the creature is a snake (in reference to the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty drama with Kim Kardashian), Joseph Mendelson, Ph.D. — director of research at Zoo Atlanta — thinks otherwise.

He told Inverse:

"That is not a snake, nor other reptile… It actually changes the length of its body, which is what worms or octopus tentacles do. Snakes, even the couple of really odd ones out there, can't technically accomplish this."

Luke Linhoff, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, is also doubtful.

"Even the most dragon-y, dragon-like snake I know, Xenodermus javanicus, doesn't look like that."

Linhoff thinks it's either an octopus leg or a "funny-looking" ophiuroid also known as a brittle star. He continues:

"But let's be honest… I'm guessing T-Swifty has just been watching a lot of Game of Thrones and wants to do some 'dragon from the ashes' sort of PR stunt."

Snake or not, we CANNOT WAIT for Taylor's new song!

