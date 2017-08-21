Taylor Swift Is Reclaiming Her Time!

Chrissy Teigen is super candid in general, but we've never heard her get so honest about alcohol before!

Speaking to Cosmo at the Chase Sapphire Sundays: Brunch with Chrissy Teigen event over the weekend, she described herself as a person who "can't have just one drink."

Related: Chrissy Was Blocked By Donald Trump!

Sticking to Red Bull instead of cocktails or rosé, the supermodel explained alcohol abuse actually runs in her family. And she also recently realized it was time to make a change in her drinking habits:

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]