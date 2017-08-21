Teen Who Live Streamed The Crash Which Killed Her Sister Says 'Everybody Does It'

Talk about a poor life decision.

At the end of last week, the 18-year-old who live streamed a crash that ultimately killed her younger sister opened about the tragedy and explained her decision to keep filming the scene on Instagram.

Related: Kate Major Held On Involuntary Psych Evaluation

Obdulia Sanchez, in a phone call made from prison, explained to CBS Fresno:

"We do it all the time – all the time. Trust me, it's like a reflex. Like I haven't crashed, you know? Everybody does it. Everybody does. They take Snapchats. Everybody does it. Why not? People take video of them in cars like all the time. And I'm only 18 – we're still young."

Smh. However, Miz Sanchez is clearly traumatized by the crash as she continued:

"I didn't even know I looked like a monster – like I look like a freaking horrible monster. That was not my intention at all."

In case you forgot, Obdulia was heard admitting on the social media app that she had "fucking killed her sister." Sanchez has since pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

On what she recalls from the night of the accident, Obdulia shared:

"We were perfectly freaking fine. We were perfectly freaking fine. Then next thing I know, we started going left. We started going left, then I started to stop the car. Then we flipped over… That's when I just started freaking out. And then – I look in the back seat – and there's nobody in the back seat, and that's when I started freaking out."

The car accident took an even darker turn when the teen realized her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline was deceased after being thrown from the car. Not to mention, another 14-year-old passenger was injured in the leg due to the collision.

While the California Highway Patrol has accused Obdulia of driving under the influence, her defense team has stated that a blown out tire caused the tragedy.

Although Obdulia wasn't crying during the interview, she's adamant that it isn't a sign she's "not remorseful." The defendant concluded:

"She's 14. She's like my mini-me – like my best friend. She looked just like me. Any time I look at her, it's like I'm looking at myself. It makes me like – it makes me really sad that she's gone."

We can only imagine what a horrible experience this has been for Obdulia and her loved ones. A sad situation for everyone involved.

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: icky icky poo, instagram, legal matters, obdulia sanchez, r.i.p., sad sad, teens, viral: news