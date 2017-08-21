Home Videos Photos Shop
This Tyra Banks Fan Tattoo Is So Good It Should Host America's Next Top Model!

This Tyra Banks Fan Tattoo Is So Good It Should Host America's Next Top Model!

8/21/2017

This has us smizing from ear to ear. (Does that make any sense? Whatevs.)

A megafan named Marcus Underwood showed off his brand new tattoo last week of the most classic Tyra Banks moment from America's Next Top Model, and it is so legit it should have its own show!

The NYC actor/singer/songwriter, who also has tats of Whoopi Goldberg and Princess Diana, reminded us how much we LOVE celebrity-inspired ink!

So check out some ideas for YOUR next piece (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

