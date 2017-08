HEY!

In honor of the very special #SolarEclipse2017, we thought this would be an appropriate time to remind you of one of the greatest Saturday Night Live skits EVER — Will Ferrell's Harry Caray: Space, the Infinite Frontier!

Enjoy (below)!

He CLEARLY looked straight into the sun a little too long!

But we gotta know… would U eat the moon if it were made out of BBQ spare ribs???

Tags: educational, funny, saturday night live, solar eclipse, will ferrell