Politics, Paranoia, & Clowns! Let Your Fear Fester By Watching The Official American Horror Story: Cult Trailer!

We can blame Donald Trump for a lot of things — the heightened division of America, contentious relations with other world powers, and now… the rise of a clown-worshipping cult run by Evan Peters!

At least, that's what we took from the first full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult!

The clip finally dives deep into the latest season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, with a closer look at Sarah Paulson (reprising her role as Paranoid Terrified Woman), Cheyenne Jackson (playing the resident seemingly-put-together-put-probably-crazy Therapist), and Billie Lourd (playing a spooky babysitter we'll call Lana Del Grey). Twisty the Clown makes a subtle cameo, too!

Video: Watch The Creepy AHS: Cult Opening Credits!

It all starts in Michigan on 2016's election night, when Trump's win triggers a crippling phobia for Ally Mayfair Richards (Paulson) — her fear of clowns.

Things don't get better when Paulson and her wife (newcomer Alison Pill) hire Winter Anderson (Lourd) to take care of their son — because Winter is secretly working with Kai Anderson (Peters), who is hellbent on using fear to get people to "set the world on fire."

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for AHS: Cult to see what political horrors await you!

[Image via FX/Twitter.]

