Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Anna Faris, Bestiez, Chris Pratt, Breakups >> Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Coping Following Chris Pratt Split

Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Coping Following Chris Pratt Split

8/22/2017 4:04 PM ET | Filed under: Anna FarisBestiezChris PrattBreakups

Anna Faris is still in good spirits!

Allison Janney has high hopes for Anna Faris amid the recent split from Chris Pratt!

At the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills on Monday, the Moms star revealed how her costar is coping.

And it all sounds good!

Related: Anna Gives Breakup Advice Following Separation

The actress explained to E! News:

"She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," Janney said. "She's a professional. I love her to death. Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great. She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."

That's good to hear!

Plus, it sounds like Anna has a good group to have her back:

"We're all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both. They're such great people."

We're wishing the momma of one the best!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Kim Kardashian & Blac Chyna: A Timeline Of A Friendship Gone Wrong
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Chris Pratt & Anna Faris' Love Story -- In Photos!
The Ins & Outs Of Bella Thorne's Hollywood Romances!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Linkin Park Announces 'Public Event' In Los Angeles To Honor Chester Bennington
Next story »
Celeb Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents!
See All Comments