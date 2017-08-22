Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Coping Following Chris Pratt Split

Allison Janney has high hopes for Anna Faris amid the recent split from Chris Pratt!

At the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills on Monday, the Moms star revealed how her costar is coping.

And it all sounds good!

The actress explained to E! News:

"She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," Janney said. "She's a professional. I love her to death. Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great. She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."

That's good to hear!

Plus, it sounds like Anna has a good group to have her back:

"We're all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both. They're such great people."

We're wishing the momma of one the best!

