Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Broadway Babies, Seth MacFarlane, Ariana Grande, James Corden >> Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life! WATCH!

Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life! WATCH!

8/22/2017 10:44 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBroadway BabiesSeth MacFarlaneAriana GrandeJames Corden

no title

Who knew these two would sound so good together??

On Tuesday, Carpool Karaoke: The Series released a clip featuring unlikely duet partners Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane belting out Suddenly Seymour from the musical Little Shop of Horrors!

Although The Late Late Show's spinoff series is not hosted by James Corden, we have a feeling he would approve of the My Everything singer and the Family Guy creator singing the parts of Audrey and Seymour!

Related: Carpool Karaoke: The Series Just Released A Very Game Of Thrones-Inspired Intro Clip!

At one point in the video, Seth hits the breaks pretty hard, but the two kept going! Miz Grande exclaimed afterward:

"We almost died! But the belting was more important… I like that we didn't skip a beat. That is what comes from being a theater person, you stay in it."

Who knew singing while driving could be so dangerous??

See the full video (below)!

[Image via The Late Late Show/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
Next story »
Former Boxer Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor To His Face: 'Did You Bring Your Balls, Conor?'
See All Comments