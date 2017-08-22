Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life! WATCH!

Who knew these two would sound so good together??

On Tuesday, Carpool Karaoke: The Series released a clip featuring unlikely duet partners Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane belting out Suddenly Seymour from the musical Little Shop of Horrors!

Although The Late Late Show's spinoff series is not hosted by James Corden, we have a feeling he would approve of the My Everything singer and the Family Guy creator singing the parts of Audrey and Seymour!

At one point in the video, Seth hits the breaks pretty hard, but the two kept going! Miz Grande exclaimed afterward:

"We almost died! But the belting was more important… I like that we didn't skip a beat. That is what comes from being a theater person, you stay in it."

Who knew singing while driving could be so dangerous??

See the full video (below)!

[Image via The Late Late Show/YouTube.]

