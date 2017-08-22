Listen To This: Been So Many Places!

Kevin Hart Simply Laughs Off Ex Wife Torrei Hart's Cheating Allegations!
Kevin Hart is laughing off the drama.
On Monday evening, the celebrated comedian took to his Instagram story following his first wife Torrei Hart's claims that he and (current wife) Eniko Parrish started their romance prior to his split with the Philadelphia-born actress. Ooh go on!
Related: Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Are Engaged
In response to the drama, the Get Hard actor stated:
[Image via Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.]