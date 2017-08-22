Bethenny Frankel & Dennis Shields Are Back On & Having All Kinds Of 'Fun' Together!

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields can't seem to quit each other!

On Monday, it was reported that the Real Housewives of New York star and the NYC-based banker have rekindled their romance. Ooh la la!

According to E! News, multiple sources have confirmed Frankel and Shields' reconciliation. It's said the money man accompanied the Skinnygirl mogul to her most recent Watch What Happens Live appearance. Oh, and the twosome have been spotted together several times this summer in the Hamptons.

In case you forgot, Bethenny and Dennis were first romantically linked back in late 2015. However, the pair called things off sometime before this May — which explains why the Bravolebrity was rumored to be dating Russ Theriot before the start of summer. Regardless, Dennis and Bethenny have found their way back to each other.

On why the love bird initially split, an insider dished:

"They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces. They gave each other a little bit of space and now they're back together having fun."

Well, distance DOES make the heart grow fonder, right??

We're sure Miz Frankel's ongoing legal battle with ex Jason Hoppy also played a factor into the duo's brief breakup. As you likely know, Hoppy has been accused of harassing and stalking his ex-wife. Shields was dragged into the mess when he accused Bethenny's baby daddy of sending him dozens of hostile emails. Eek.

Per a RHONY confidant, Frankel will confirm her relationship with Dennis during the second part of the Bravo hit's reunion special. Apparently, the 46-year-old got very emotional while talking about her dramatic split with Hoppy. The tipster noted:

"It's a very poignant, dramatic moment. No one was expecting it."

We bet. Thankfully, Bethenny is in a much happier place as the show source added:

"Bethenny says Dennis is the smartest person she ever met."

Awwwww. Well, after everything B's been through, we're just happy that she's happy again!

