Chelsea Clinton continues to protect Barron Trump from the harmful rays of the media!

On Monday, the former First Daughter hit back at a publication that poked fun of the 11-year-old's casual wardrobe in an article titled, "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House."

Having grown up in the White House -- and under the media scrutiny that comes with it -- herself, the 37-year-old swiftly put the outlet in its place, tweeting:

