Former Boxer Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor To His Face: 'Did You Bring Your Balls, Conor?'

Drama in the ring and out!

Earlier this month, a photo circulated around social media that appears to show retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi getting knocked out by MMA star Conor McGregor in a sparring match.

While Malignaggi says the pic is BS and misleading, UFC president Dana White posted a video on August 11 clearly showing the Irish fighter having the upper hand.

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @thenotoriousmmaA post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Fast forward to Tuesday, while the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion was promoting his upcoming match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, Paulie gets in his face and asks him a very simple question:

"Did you bring your balls, Conor?"

Luckily, there was no physical confrontation.

See the heated clip (below)!

[Image via PNP/DJDM/WENN.]

