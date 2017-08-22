Home Videos Photos Shop
Former Boxer Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor To His Face: 'Did You Bring Your Balls, Conor?'

8/22/2017

Drama in the ring and out!

Earlier this month, a photo circulated around social media that appears to show retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi getting knocked out by MMA star Conor McGregor in a sparring match.

While Malignaggi says the pic is BS and misleading, UFC president Dana White posted a video on August 11 clearly showing the Irish fighter having the upper hand.

Fast forward to Tuesday, while the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion was promoting his upcoming match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, Paulie gets in his face and asks him a very simple question:

"Did you bring your balls, Conor?"

Luckily, there was no physical confrontation.

See the heated clip (below)!

[Image via PNP/DJDM/WENN.]

