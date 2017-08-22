Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies Suddenly At 26 — WWE Girlfriend Dana Brooke Posts Loving Tribute

Tragic news has hit the bodybuilding community.

A friend found Dallas McCarver unconscious at his Boca Roton, Florida home shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the bodybuilding superstar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was only 26.

Related: Stars We've Lost In 2017

No foul play is suspected as it is believed "Big Country" choked on his food and was not intentionally trying to harm himself.

McCarver was the boyfriend of WWE star Dana Brooke. She says she spoke with him not too long before the incident, with his last words to her being, "I love you. Goodbye."

The 28-year-old wrestler took to Twitter after the news broke to encourage fans to stay strong, writing:

Thank you Natti ! All we can do is be strong for him and pray like he would like https://t.co/mesgLUDNtE

— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 22, 2017

Later, she posted a longer, more emotional tribute on Instagram:

Details regarding his foundation can be found here:

He was 6'1 and 300 lbs. Always entering competitions, he came out in 8th place in the 2016 Mr. Olympia championship. He did endure a health scare when he collapsed during the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia, but those around him believed he was doing much better these days.

Rest in peace, Dallas.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: bodybuilding, dallas mccarver, dana brooke, r.i.p., sad sad, wwe