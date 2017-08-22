Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> R.I.P., Sad Sad >> Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies Suddenly At 26 — WWE Girlfriend Dana Brooke Posts Loving Tribute

Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies Suddenly At 26 — WWE Girlfriend Dana Brooke Posts Loving Tribute

8/22/2017 7:43 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad Sad

Tragic news has hit the bodybuilding community.

A friend found Dallas McCarver unconscious at his Boca Roton, Florida home shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the bodybuilding superstar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was only 26.

No foul play is suspected as it is believed "Big Country" choked on his food and was not intentionally trying to harm himself.

McCarver was the boyfriend of WWE star Dana Brooke. She says she spoke with him not too long before the incident, with his last words to her being, "I love you. Goodbye."

The 28-year-old wrestler took to Twitter after the news broke to encourage fans to stay strong, writing:

Later, she posted a longer, more emotional tribute on Instagram:

❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short– aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! — you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE — like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver — I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel– STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started — and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrongA post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Details regarding his foundation can be found here:

He was 6'1 and 300 lbs. Always entering competitions, he came out in 8th place in the 2016 Mr. Olympia championship. He did endure a health scare when he collapsed during the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia, but those around him believed he was doing much better these days.

Rest in peace, Dallas.

[Image via Instagram.]

