Donald Trump's Supporters Are Going Into Hiding After Canceling 37 Rallies Across The Country!

All talk!

Donald Trump's supporters would rather fight their battles online as about 37 rallies organized by pro-Trump and anti-Muslim hate group, ACT For America, have been canceled across the country.

The organization told Breitbart the cancellations were because of "the recent violence in America and in Europe," but we're not so sure we're buying it.

The statement read:

"In recent weeks, extremist and radical organizations in the United States and abroad have overrun peaceful events in order to advance their own agendas, and in many cases, violence has been the result. Given the security issues of organizing public events, the responsible decision is to deny this opportunity to Neo-Nazis, Antifa, the KKK, and ISIS inspired individuals and groups. ACT for America's membership is patriotic citizens whose only goal is to celebrate America's values and peacefully express their views regarding national security."

After the embarrassing turnout for them in Boston over the weekend, combined with city official's reluctance to approve permits for these rallies — we're sure there's more to the story here!

So instead… ACT declared September 9 an online "Day of ACTion" — which basically sounds like a day where Trump supporters can hide behind their computer screens instead of showing their faces in public.

