Add Bachelor In Paradise To The List Of Things Donald Trump Has Ruined — Twitter Reacts!

Donald Trump caused trouble in Paradise last night.

Hot off the heels of returning from being shut down, the cast (and viewers!) of Bachelor in Paradise were more than ready to FINALLY see the first rose ceremony that was left on a cliffhanger for what felt like years.

But then… wouldn't you know it… Trump has to ruin everything! LOLz!

Halfway through last night's broadcast, East Coast viewers were in for a bit of a shock when they thought they were finally going to see who Raven Gates gave her rose to… but instead got POTUS's speech on his new military strategy for Afghanistan.

Related: Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Bachelor In Paradise Returns

Ch-ch-ch-check out the priceless reactions (below)!!

Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.

Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*

Me: IMPEACH

— Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise

— Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017

We just aren't suppose to have a rose ceremony 🤣🤣 the shut down, a tsunami, and now the dang president 💀🤣💀🤣💀 #BachelorInParadise

— Raven (@ravengates09) August 22, 2017

Yo, Trump, you gotta address the nation right before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise

— Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 22, 2017

Unless Donald is telling us who Raven gave her rose to, I don't care. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9TbOj8Kysz

— Kayla Lance (@kaylance_) August 22, 2017

JUST SAYING Obama never interrupted any bachelor shows #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/wmcTitwaEo

— Bachelor Chirps (@BachelorChirps) August 22, 2017

AAAAAAND SCENE. Trump fucks up my Monday once again. #BachelorInParadise

— Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) August 22, 2017

And in case Trump made you throw your TV across the room (been there), we've got the highlights you missed (below)!

– After a full season of rooting for him on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, our sweet baby Dean Unglert might actually be a fuck boy! Ugh, we were rooting for you! He did Kristina Schulman pretty dirty by not being straightforward and honest — especially when Danielle Lombard (and her half birthday) came to town.

– Adam Gottschalk arrived with a date card and set his sights on Raven, much to Ben Zorn and Robby Hayes' dismay. She ultimately gave her rose to Adam, but fortunately, Danielle Maltby saved the day by giving a pity rose to keep Ben in paradise. We need to hear more about his dog! LOLz!

– Robby gave up on Raven, and made his move on Amanda Stanton. We saw these two canoodling post-Paradise, but it's an extra awkward relationship because Robby is friends with Amanda's ex-fiancé, Josh Murray. Anything for a rose, right?

– Iggy, Alex, Vinny, and Nick all got the boot… bye Felicias!

In case you can't get enough, BIP returns tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. — and it looks like we're going to get a sit-down with DeMario Jackson! Because, you know, Chris Harrison can never play out all of the Corinne Olympios drama.

Will you be tuning in???

Tags: bachelor in paradise, donald trump, politik, reality tv, the bachelor-ette, viral: news