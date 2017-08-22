Game Of Thrones' Season Seven Finale Title Indicates A MAJOR Truth Bomb Will Finally Be Revealed!

Will Jon Snow's REAL family lineage be revealed in the Game Of Thrones season seven finale??

Many fans believe that will occur, especially after learning what the highly anticipated episode has been named. The nearly 80-minute finale has been titled… The Dragon and the Wolf!

This could easily indicate that a victory is in store for Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow during a meet up with Westeros' big players.

OR, the King in the North will FINALLY learn that he's the legal heir to the Iron Throne since he is Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark's non-bastard child. Shout out to Gilly and Bran "Three Eyed Raven" Stark for that fun fact!

What do YOU think? Will Jon learn his royal ancestry during the finale??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

