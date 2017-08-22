Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams >> Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams' Carpool Karaoke Will Make You Forget About All The Stark Drama On Game Of Thrones!

Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams' Carpool Karaoke Will Make You Forget About All The Stark Drama On Game Of Thrones!

8/22/2017 5:14 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteGame Of ThronesSophie TurnerMaisie Williams

no title

Game Of Thrones fans are not happy that the long-awaited Stark sister reunion is turning into a game of who can kill whom first.

So, it's (somewhat) reassuring to be reminded that Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are still the best of friends outside of Winterfell!

Apple Music dropped an extended preview of the Sansa and Arya's Carpool Karaoke — and their bonding over music and Sean Bean will make even the most stone-hearted fan crack a smile.

Related: GoT Finale Title Teases MAJOR Truth Bomb!

In the clip, the on-screen sisters giggle while doing their best Ned Stark impressions on classic pop culture tunes from The Lion King to Baby Got Back.

Ch-ch-check out the fun clip (below) to forget about all the Stark drama for a few minutes!

Catch the full episode Tuesday night on Apple Music!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
Game Of Thrones Cast: What They've Been Up To In Between Seasons 6 & 7
Emmy Nominations 2017 -- Snubs & Surprises!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Jon & Kate Plus Dentist = Custody Dispute That Has To Be Broken Up By Police!
Next story »
2017's Highest Paid Actor Mark Wahlberg Made $42 Million More Than Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone…
See All Comments