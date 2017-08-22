That Game Of Thrones Season Finale Title Has Fans Hot & Bothered On Twitter!

Fire and Ice finally joined together on this season of Game Of Thrones — and hours of passionate arguing combined with heavy glances made it impossible for fans not to ship Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Now, with the release of the upcoming finale's title — The Dragon and the Wolf — a large chunk of the fandom have a sneaking suspicion the biggest hookup in the history of Westeros is about to go down!

Yup, many believe Jon and Dany are about to get it on! Bow-chick-a-wow-oh — heyyyy Jorah, didn't see you there! Mind getting us some water? Thanks, you're the best.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, the titillating title could be referencing something else.

As we previously discussed, The Dragon and the Wolf may also be alluding to Jon Snow learning he's really the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Orrrr, another theory is Drogon and Ghost could be going on their own side adventure (lolz). Hell, maybe Tyrion finds a new pub called The Dragon and the Wolf. Who knows!

Either way, fans are hot and bothered over the possibilities! See the L-I-T reactions (below)!

