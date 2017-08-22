Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington >> That Game Of Thrones Season Finale Title Has Fans Hot & Bothered On Twitter!

That Game Of Thrones Season Finale Title Has Fans Hot & Bothered On Twitter!

8/22/2017 6:11 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsGame Of ThronesEmilia ClarkeKit Harington

no title

Fire and Ice finally joined together on this season of Game Of Thrones — and hours of passionate arguing combined with heavy glances made it impossible for fans not to ship Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Now, with the release of the upcoming finale's title — The Dragon and the Wolf — a large chunk of the fandom have a sneaking suspicion the biggest hookup in the history of Westeros is about to go down!

Yup, many believe Jon and Dany are about to get it on! Bow-chick-a-wow-oh — heyyyy Jorah, didn't see you there! Mind getting us some water? Thanks, you're the best.

Video: Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Giggle Through Carpool Karaoke!

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, the titillating title could be referencing something else.

As we previously discussed, The Dragon and the Wolf may also be alluding to Jon Snow learning he's really the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Orrrr, another theory is Drogon and Ghost could be going on their own side adventure (lolz). Hell, maybe Tyrion finds a new pub called The Dragon and the Wolf. Who knows!

Either way, fans are hot and bothered over the possibilities! See the L-I-T reactions (below)!

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
Descendants 2 Cast: Then & Now!
That's So Raven: Where Are They Now?
Game Of Thrones Cast: What They've Been Up To In Between Seasons 6 & 7
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kate Major Goes On Racist & Homophobic Rant Against Police During Detainment! WATCH!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Bill Cosby's Retrial For 2004 Rape Gets New 2018 Start Date; New Lawyers Request Delay
See All Comments