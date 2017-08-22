Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Beyoncé Housewives Selena G. PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Latinolicious, Music Minute, R. Kelly, Katy Perry, PerezTV, Taylor Swift, Momma Perez, Maluma >> Hollywood Is So Messed Up - With Momma Perez!

Hollywood Is So Messed Up - With Momma Perez!

8/22/2017 8:20 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLatinoliciousMusic MinuteR. KellyKaty PerryPerezTVTaylor SwiftMomma PerezMaluma

Things need to change!

Should Perez run for political office?

Momma P breaks down one of the many reasons why Taylor Swift is so awesome!

Talking some Katy Perry too!

Why is R. Kelly not in jail yet?

The Gosselins and Lohans are still messy!

Latinos are having a moment!!!

Reese Witherspoon is giving us hope for the future!

And MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: The Joker Is Getting His Own Origin Movie!
Next story »
Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies Suddenly At 26 — WWE Girlfriend Dana Brooke Posts Loving Tribute
See All Comments