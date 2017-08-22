Hollywood Is So Messed Up - With Momma Perez!

Tragic news has hit the bodybuilding community.

A friend found Dallas McCarver unconscious at his Boca Roton, Florida home shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. According to TMZ, the bodybuilding superstar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was only 26.

No foul play is suspected as it is believed "Big Country" choked on his food and was not intentionally trying to harm himself.

McCarver was the boyfriend of WWE star Dana Brooke. She says she spoke with him on the phone not too long before the incident, with his last words to her being, "I love you. Goodbye."

The 28-year-old wrestler took to Twitter after the news broke to encourage fans to stay strong, writing:

