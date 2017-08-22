Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over 'Amazing Mom' Nikki Reed In Beautiful Love Note!

Ian Somerhalder is so in love!!

Following the birth of his and Nikki Reed's baby girl Bodhi Soleil, the new dad decided to post a beautiful love note to his wife for all of Instagram to "aww" over!

Related: Kevin Hart Laughs Off Ex Wife's Cheating Allegations

Sharing a slew of beautiful pics from her pregnancy, he wrote on Monday:

Gahh! If their love isn't inspiring, we don't know what is!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: ian somerhalder, instagram, love line, nikki reed, pregnancy talk