Jon & Kate Plus Dentist = Custody Dispute That Has To Be Broken Up By Police!

Jon and Kate Gosselin may have wrapped up their custody settlement over 7 years ago, but that doesn't mean they've stopped fighting over their kids.

The reality tv parents got into a heated argument at the dentist's office on Tuesday — and things got so intense, cops were called to diffuse the situation!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that police in Wyomissing, PA responded to an argument that erupted over one of the Gosselin's 8 kids.

One of the parents reportedly took the daughter to the dentist, but the former spouses couldn't agree on who would be taking her home.

This allegedly ignited an argument between Jon and Kate over the custody order, which involves both parties having some sort of shared custody. In the end, Jon ended up taking the child with him.

No arrests were made, and cops told the contentious duo to take up their custody complaints with a judge.

Ouch.

