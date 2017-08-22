Home Videos Photos Shop
Kate Major Goes On Racist & Homophobic Rant Against Police During Detainment! WATCH!

8/22/2017 6:24 PM ET | Filed under: Lindsay LohanLegal MattersMichael LohanScary!Disgusting!CrazzzzyControversy

Absolutely disgusting…

As we reported, Florida police took Kate Major to a hospital for a psychiatric examination on Friday after she allegedly threatened to kill police on a 911 call if they didn't find her kids. She also made a phony kidnapping claim against estranged husband Michael Lohan.

Fast forward to Tuesday, body cam footage of the 34-year-old's detainment was released, and it's not pretty.

In the footage, Major — who is wearing a sporting bag over her head because she kept spitting at police — calls a black officer a "monkey" and a female officer a "d**e." At one point in her racist and homophobic rant, Kate says she would love to be a part of white supremacy, and says black people "were all slaves" and "belong slaves."

The 911 call — where she made the threat against authority — was also released, and Kate is audibly hostile and aggressive.

To see and hear the shocking footage, ch-ch-check it out (below).

